Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 10.34% of National Bank worth $145,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

