Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,504,747 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 404.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.43% of Structure Therapeutics worth $178,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

