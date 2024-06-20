Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310,808 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $160,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $31,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CW opened at $278.60 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $286.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,215 shares of company stock worth $4,484,765 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.