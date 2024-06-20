Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.13% of Enstar Group worth $139,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $314.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.25. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $318.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

