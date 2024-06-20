Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 853,847 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $165,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.19 and a 200 day moving average of $190.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.