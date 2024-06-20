Wellington Management Group LLP Has $138.07 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $138,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

