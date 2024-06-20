Wellington Management Group LLP Has $156.72 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.50% of Synaptics worth $156,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.48. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.