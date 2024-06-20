Wellington Management Group LLP Has $170.01 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.77% of Hamilton Lane worth $170,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,195,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.21. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $130.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

