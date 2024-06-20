Wellington Management Group LLP Has $174.95 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.42% of Boise Cascade worth $174,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.57. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

