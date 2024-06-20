Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $145,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,024 shares of company stock worth $373,828 over the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.