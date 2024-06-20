Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 351,646 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.32% of US Foods worth $146,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

