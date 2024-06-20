Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 412,224 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,224 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $157,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.