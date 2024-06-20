Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,983 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $180,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $549.64 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $549.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $524.21 and a 200 day moving average of $505.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

