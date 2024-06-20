Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $64.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

BALL opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

