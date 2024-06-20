Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $318.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $255.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day moving average of $257.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

