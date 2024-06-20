WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.96

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 7115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $885.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

