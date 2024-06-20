Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

