Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.59

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $8.70. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 925 shares traded.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Wynn Macau Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.05%.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

