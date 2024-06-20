XP Power (LON:XPP) Trading Down 16.2%

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,182 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($16.62). Approximately 883,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 888% from the average daily volume of 89,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,560 ($19.82).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPP shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.53) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £340.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3,280.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,308.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.92.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

