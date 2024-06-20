Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. 212,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 783,388 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.