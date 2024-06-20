Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. 212,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 783,388 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.13.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xponential Fitness
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.