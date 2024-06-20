XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.49). Approximately 889,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 428,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.32).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.49) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 315 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 6.1 %
XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,857.14%.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.