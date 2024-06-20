XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 291 ($3.70) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 162.50 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.55 million, a PE ratio of 4,157.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 315 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.49) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

