Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

