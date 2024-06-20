YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $502.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 509.30 ($6.47), with a volume of 8170729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.42).

YouGov Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 875.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.89. The firm has a market cap of £630.33 million, a PE ratio of 4,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.31), for a total transaction of £40,014.40 ($50,844.22). 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

