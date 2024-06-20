Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 10.88 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 961.50 ($12.22) on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The stock has a market cap of £365.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,012.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 981.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.58.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Steve Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($124,523.51). 41.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.