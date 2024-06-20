Yuval Cohen Sells 11,103 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Stories

