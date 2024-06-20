Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3494 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
