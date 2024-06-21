1,033 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

