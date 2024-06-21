1,051 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $570.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

