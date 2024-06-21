11,546 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

