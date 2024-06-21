1,393 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

