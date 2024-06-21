2,208 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

