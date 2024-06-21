2,234 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

