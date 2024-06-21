2,339 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

