251 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,819,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $3,214.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,741.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

