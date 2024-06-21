33,974 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,974 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

