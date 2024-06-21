3,761 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

