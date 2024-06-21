40,000 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.07% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,084. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

