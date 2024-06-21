5,261 Shares in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD) Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.30% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

