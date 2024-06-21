540 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,044.39 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,052.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $964.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $941.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

