568 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

MSI opened at $384.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.03 and a 200 day moving average of $339.47. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $385.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

