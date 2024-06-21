584 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $392.08 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.71 and its 200-day moving average is $384.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

