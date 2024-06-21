731 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

