9,219 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

