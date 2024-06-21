A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $108,176,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $83.92 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

