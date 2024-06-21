AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Woodstock Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 939.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,724,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

