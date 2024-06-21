AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.