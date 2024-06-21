AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $173.01 and last traded at $171.36. 4,250,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,866,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 939.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 186,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.