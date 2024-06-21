Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.31 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.
About Acadian Timber
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.