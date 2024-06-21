Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.31 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

