Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. GGV Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

